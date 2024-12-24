A Nigerian medical doctor has shared her hilarious experience on social media after paying visit to her family's house

The beautiful doctor showed herself cooking food with firewood at her family's home, despite her academic achievement

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian medical doctor's funny encounter at her family home has left social media users in stitches.

The doctor's visit took an unexpected turn when she found herself cooking over an open flame with firewood.

Medical doctor asked to cook with firewood Photo credit: @northsideprincess/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Medical doctor laments over cooking with firewood

The doctor, known on TikTok as @northsideprincess001, shared a video of herself fanning the flames and tending to the firewood as she cooked.

Her funny caption accompanying the video poked fun at the contrast between her medical profession and the domestic task at hand.

She funnily stated that her family members may have forgotten her profession, hence, their courage to ask her to cook with firewood.

"E be like say this family don forget say I be medical doctor. Doctor in the mud," she said.

Reactions as medical doctor cooks with firewood

The video sparked reactions from TikTok users who shared their similar experiences of returning to their family homes and being thrust into familiar, yet nostalgic, domestic roles.

Many users however praised the doctor's humility and willingness to get her hands dirty, despite her impressive academic achievements.

@Ezikwas said:

"How about me Wey wear full uniform as a police man, getting to family house was welcomed not too long my mom asked me if na the uniform I use go fetch water or what?"

@timslygold said:

"Your own better say Na medical doctor, my own self day 4get say I be soldier."

@Yel Bana said:

"My brother is a nurse, I went to the hospital and UNFORTUNATELY he was the one attending to me. I was like Charlie don't fool here."

@Ebraheem_Diop_Bah said:

"Yesterday I went to visit my mom with my security guards, could you imagine this woman send me to fetch water."

@funnyTJ2018to said:

"Just wait for one of them to feel headache, you will know they are fully aware of your qualifications."

@Mr Stainlex1 reacted:

"You dey complain family carry me, a whole Forex trader the wash pots and plates in preparation for tomorrow’s Christmas."

@Catena Eye Clinics added:

"Your own small. Me wey be lastborn, they turn me to hauz help, I don wash plates tire upon say i be man, upon my six years in medical training oo."

Watch the video below:

Lady laments after visiting parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian 'slay queen' posted a clip showing the house chores she was forced to do after visiting her parents in the village.

It was like a chores marathon as she went from frying garri to disposing waste, chopping fire and slicing cabbage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng