A Nigerian bride could not hide her tears when her hair stylist failed to deliver exactly what she wanted on her wedding day

In a video, the bride broke down in tears as her hair stylist installed a black hair on her head instead of the blonde hair she wanted

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many people supported the hair stylist's choice while others condemned her behaviour

A Nigerian bride's wedding day was marred by an unexpected mishap, leaving her in tears.

The incident occurred when her hair stylist failed to deliver the desired hairstyle she wanted on her big day.

Bride who wanted blonde hair gets disappointed

Source: TikTok

Bride in tears over black hair style

According to a friend of the bride @irene_de_extra on Instagram, the stylist installed black hair extensions instead of the blonde ones she had requested.

The moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram by Irene who successfully attempted to console the distraught bride.

The clip showed the bride breaking down in tears after gazing at her reflection, her expectations shattered by the unexpected hairstyle.

Irene said:

"Vendors go whine you for your wedding day. Bride wanted blonde hair. Hair stylist brought black hair come style hair. Bride dey cry. I tried to make her happy.

"I love the fact that my darling friend switched her mood immediately. Some vendors go whine you for your wedding day ehh. Congratulations my love. Your new home will forever flourish in love and happiness always."

Reactions as bride cries over hair style

The video sparked a mixed reaction from Nigerians, with some sympathising with the bride's distress while others defended the hair stylist's creative choice.

Angelsmart_beauty_world said:

"Buh why does she need a blonde hair for her wedding and she’s dark skinned, I feel it wouldn’t sit pretty like this black did."

Mivigift stated:

"Some vendors Nawa ooo chaiii."

Trustchibaby stated:

"You will still look beautiful no worry sorry."

Geeemoney20 said:

"She wanted a blonde wig? Yh that stylist saved her."

Hairsbyuche asked:

"Blonde hair ke. Ni kini?"

Prissy.ivvy said:

"She wanted blond hair ke. Girl how?"

Madmoiselle_reine asked:

"After the wedding, nga!"

Iam_moyo_d said:

"Immediately after styling the black hair police station straighttt. Make she go collect 2 portions of wedding rice."

Abasiofon__james said:

"Y’all in business don’t respect peoples choices. It’s just that lawsuits are downplayed. You have no right to alter anyone’s choices whether they suit you or not on their wedding day."

Christysmilezz03 added:

"Having a wedding in Nigeria and dealing with Nigerian vendors is not for the faint of heart."

Bride bursts into tears on wedding day

In the emotional clip, the bride could not control her emotions while searching for her husband at the wedding venue to give him a cup of drink.

