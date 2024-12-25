Social media users have reacted to a video of a strong bride doing push-ups non-stop at her wedding

The determined bride slugged it out with a man and did up to 32 push-ups, much to the amazement of the guests

The bride's display made some people question if she is a military personnel and raised concerns about the marriage

A video of a bride doing push-ups at her wedding has gone viral on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok by an MC known as @mc_daktajay on the social platform.

Bride does 32 push-ups, surprises viewers. Photo Credit: @mc_daktajay

"Can your bride ever!!!!!!!!" the MC captioned the video.

The clip, which has garnered over a million views, showed the bride in a push-up contest with a man at her wedding.

The MC called the contest, and guests marvelled as the bride kept going up until 32 push-ups. Guests were in a frenzy at the bride's strength and resolve.

Some men feared for the bride's groom following her display.

Watch the video below:

Bride's pushup display thrills people

Abena ❤️🥰🥳🌺 said:

"Is the husband safe or not?"

S.M.ADAM04 said:

"Someone go marry Mayweather as a wife."

anddie_moore said:

"I’m I suspose to be happy that I married woman who can comfortably do 30+ push ups? Omo I love soft woman Abeg ! I no folow una find strong woman."

@Owusu11 said:

"What is going on in this country ah. I don't think far is she a military woman."

OG Bitcoin said:

"In the search of soulmate may we not marry Aromate."

therealfesmiry said:

"Not all men you meet will cheat and waste your time. Some will borrow money and never pay back."

AC TENTACION said:

"The lady is doing hlthe pushups correctly, her arms and legs are well positioned..."

Kadibia30BG🇧🇪 said:

"Wetin we owe you na congrats bro, wetin your eyes go see na you know."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a bride had turned heads as she rapped at her wedding reception.

Soldiers do push-ups at colleague's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some soldiers were captured doing push-ups at their male colleague's wedding.

The wedding ceremony was graced by military personnel who dressed in their uniforms to felicitate with their male colleague on his special day, and they did it in style.

In a video, one of the soldiers rained cash on the groom while the rest broke into quick push-ups in honour of their colleague.

