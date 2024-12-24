A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her female toddler's failed attempt to sneak out of the room at night

According to the mother, she thought that she had already put the child to sleep not knowing that she had other plans

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok were left in stitches as they commented on the child's behaviour

A Nigerian mother's funny video showing her toddler's nighttime escapade has left social media users in stitches.

The clip captured the little girl's valiant attempt to sneak out of her room after her mother assumed she was fast asleep.

Toddler tries to sneak out of room Photo credit: @esiri28/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl's attempt to sneak out fails

In the hilarious video, the mother known on TikTok as @esiri28 laughed over her toddler's mischievous antics.

The little girl's determination to move out of her bedroom was epic, despite her mother's efforts to ensure she was tucked away for the night.

As soon as she got to the door, she began walking slowly out of the room, but immediately ran back upon discovering that her mother was watching.

"POV: My toddler trying to sneak out after putting her do bed. Nursing mum una do o," the video's caption read.

Reactions as toddler tries to escape from room

The video sparked lots of comments from TikTok users, who were thoroughly entertained by the toddler's behaviour.

@doyinlicious24 said:

"Heavenly and her heavenly steps. Hahahahaha which kind tactics be dis eeeeh."

@Lolamii11 said:

"Heavenly pada race."

@yummy_mummy66 said:

"Even heaven dey rest but nothing concern this heavenly."

@etigbeyeferanmi said:

"You misunderstood her, she's wants to put you to bed also."

@precious said:

"Na her belle first show before the remaining body."

@Lizzy said:

"I love Toddlers Big stomach. So cuteeee."

@Ajokee said:

"Let me walk slowly maybe they won’t catch me."

@Helen Jibrin_Mom/VA said:

"It's only God that knows what goes on in his human beings head."

@vbaby said:

"The way she was tip toing made me frightened."

@dark~pelican added:

"The kind sense these children dey get ehhh!"

Watch the video below:

Child refuses to sleep at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple who stayed up late at night because of their little child left social media users in hysterics.

In the entertaining clip, the husband appeared exhausted, folding his arms across his chest as the baby continued to cry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng