A Nigerian bride was filled with emotions on her wedding day and the video touched the hearts of many on TikTok

In the trending clip, the bride broke into tears while searching for her husband at the wedding venue to give him a cup of drink

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming and emotional moment from a Nigerian wedding ceremony has stolen the hearts of many on social media.

The bride, overcome with emotion, was seen searching for her groom to offer him a drink, a gesture that left her in tears.

Bride in tears as she takes drink to husband Photo credit: @traditionalweddingng/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride cries while searching for husband

The touching scene was captured on video and shared on TikTok by @traditionalweddingng, with a caption that described the bride's emotional state.

In the clip, the bride who was surrounded by guests gently swayed to the music as she held a cup of drink, tears streaming down her face.

"The bride was crying during the search of her husband," the video's caption read.

Reactions as bride cries at wedding venue

The video sparked a wave of reactions on TikTok, with many users taking to the comments section to express their emotions and well-wishes for the newlywed couple.

The bride's emotional display was seen as a confirmation of the love and commitment she shared with her husband.

@30BG 2nd daughter said:

"For her mind so finally I'm leaving Kennedy, Dave, Melvin, Marvin oh chim oo."

@ŠÛÑDAŸ FELICIA said:

"This habit of watching video half and run to the comment section you have to stop it."

@raphpeter916 said:

"I started crying when she start crying maybe her crying was her mom or her dad is no more to wetness today or her uncle that said she can never get married today she's getting married."

@Zaragold said:

"The girl the remembering the shege she saw in the relationship."

@niah said:

"I like ur husband. Congratulations dear. I like them this size and mature. You will enjoy ur marriage in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@Dion Jocelyne added:

"Why did she use dat can of cup for her husband in a public place, friends did dat cup make a sense in a traditional marriage???????"

Watch the video below:

Bride ties knot in tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman broke into tears on her wedding day as she finally got married to the love of her life.

In her emotional post, she appreciated Almighty God for blessing her maritally after being alone for many years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng