A growing businesswoman based in Ibafo, Ogun State, has turned to the internet for help in rescuing her business

The woman, while on her knees, lamented recording very low sales and begged Nigerians for patronage

She shed light on the effort she made to ensure she sold the small chops to no avail and pleaded for referrals

A Nigerian woman, @jollyjullycakes, has cried out on social media after selling only two of the 35 small chops she prepared.

In an emotional video on TikTok, the woman showed people the packaging materials she used, saying she bought them specifically for the business period.

She begged Nigerians to come through for her. Photo Credit: @jollyjullycakes

The woman stated that she has done her best and begged people to patronise and refer her to others for patronage.

She cried out that she did not want to run into debt.

"...I have done my best. So, please, I need you to come through for me. Please even if you are not buying, you can just refer me...Please, don't let me run into debt," she lamented in the video.

According to the woman, she ran an advert but recorded no sales from it. Her appeal touched people, causing some to ask for her location. Responding in the comment section, she said:

"Ibafo, but we deliver within Ogun State and Lagos State 🙏thanks."

She said that making sales is all she wants for Christmas.

The vendor's outcry moved people

_____perpetual said:

"I just woke up yesterday and cried and cried i paid instagram add for Christmas sales the next day my acct was permanently disabled I opened new ones like 4 same I paid TikTok ads on my both acct like 4 to 5 times all no single sales throughout this Christmas no single sales either small chops or cake or anything it’s so sad I invested all I have to This business."

EDIBLESBYKEEMARH said:

"I'm reposting you 🥰, you'll sell by God's grace."

Thrift by diva said:

"Omo same here oo 🥺 since I buy thrif I never sell."

ARAB MONEY💸💵💶 said:

"More grace ma’am ur business will excel greatly."

SUGARLIP CAKES IN BENIN CITY said:

"Life no really easy for small business owners God abeg help us ooooooo 😤 if really frustrating."

Glorie creamycake said:

"I smiled when I saw this y not because I feel like smiling but because she is saying the true. She is strong entrepreneur. Some entrepreneurs go through worse but they just hide it."

nenyesjoyfulbites said:

"This life no balance. Business owners will create content and post but no likes or even sales. But when something badhappens, the algorithm will take it farther. Sorry sis, I feel for you. God help us."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had wept in her shop after no one bought from her.

Businesswoman cries out over her shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businesswoman who left her shop in the hands of a salesgirl had cried out over how she met it.

The businesswoman posted a TikTok video of the few goods left in her hair shop and promised never to let anyone take over her business.

She wondered how people leave their businesses with people and still survive. According to her, she was away for six months and found the shop a shadow of its former self upon her return.

