A Nigerian woman has shared a hilarious video on TikTok after making a PowerPoint presentation for her husband

In the video, she was seen giving her presentation in the presence of her husband and seeking support for her crotchet business

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A funny businesswoman recently took an unorthodox approach to securing funding for her crochet business.

In a bid to persuade her husband to provide financial support, she crafted a polished PowerPoint presentation, typically reserved for corporate boardrooms.

Woman makes PowerPoint presentation for husband

The video, shared on TikTok by @movesanthony, showed the woman's creative and humorous attempt to win over her husband.

Donning a blazer, he played the part of a discerning investor, while his wife delivered her presentation with confidence and poise.

The living room setting added a touch of informality to the proceedings, but the woman's professionalism and preparation were undeniable.

In the end, the presentation seemed successful despite the woman being criticised jokingly by her husband at different intervals.

The video concluded with a hearty handshake between the couple, confirming a financial deal struck.

"Asking my husband money for my crotchet business. My investors were highly pleased," the video's caption read.

Reactions as woman makes PowerPoint presentation

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Beautiful Eunice said:

"May i never be in a position that i have to make a presentation to get help from my love ones."

@OBC said:

"Oga if you no invest in that business after this hard work, we'll have problems with you."

@FOREX BEAST stated:

"Oga if your wife can pull up a canva and do this type of business proposal, please approve without any further scrutiny. Her type no dey again."

@Adedamola said:

"She said she has been In the business for 5 years. Husband said, wetin I see you start just last year. E go hard to convince investor wey una dey live together o."

@ifunanya said:

"In my house, if you need something from my dad and want it consistently, you have to make a PowerPoint presentation explaining why you need it."

@niniola said:

"Awwwwnnnn this is beautiful goal oriented. I need someone like this that will push me even playfully in all sphere."

@purpleberry Art added:

"The main investor can be convinced in d other room, but u have to work harder to convince the co-investor."

Lady does PowerPoint presentation for boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that to make a case for her demand, a lady crafted a Powerpoint presentation which she presented before her boyfriend.

The lady noted that the reason for the presentation was to convince her boyfriend into making her a stay-at-home girlfriend.

