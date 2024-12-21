A Nigerian lady who relocated to Port Harcourt city has publicly cried out over life in the capital of Rivers State

While noting that she does not know anyone in the city, the lady admitted that it is depressing staying alone

The 22-year-old lady made a video showing her apartment and lamented that she cries morning and night

A month after moving to Port Harcourt, a young lady has complained online about feeling abandoned and lonely.

Taking to TikTok, she showed her followers around her apartment and penned how she felt since relocating to a new city.

Lady's Port Harcourt experience

The 22-year-old lady, @franca.418, said she doesn't know anyone in Port Harcourt, which has made her stay depressing.

It has also made her question if she made the right decision to relocate from her former base.

"I don't know anyone here in PH and it is becoming depressing staying here all alone.

"I wake up in the morning wondering whether I made the wrong decision coming here..."

@franca.418 lamented crying daily and expressed fear her situation might degenerate into something worse.

"I cry morning and night and I'm scared I'm yet to see the worst but I'm holding on to hope.

"I know that God brought me here for a reason and I'm so excited to see what this beautiful city has in store for me but I'm also scared to the point I feel abandoned but I'll trust God cause he knows the best."

Watch her video below:

Port Harcourt's new resident's lamentation generates reactions

Doveedah♊️ said:

"I just got an apartment in The same city last month. It’s three weeks already."

ꨄMamaꨄ said:

"I’ve been in ph all my life and I don’t still have friends."

Chimax Vivian said:

"Why is everyone moving to port harcourt because me I want to move too."

she_is_Sopuruchi said:

"Your own be say you see money rent house…if I see money the way I go take Jakpa from this owerri and start a new life in a better city eehhh…"

DOREEN.NG🤍 said:

"There’s a lot of fun stuffs happening in PH this December. Attend some youll definitely meet new people."

Queen Anna said:

"Facing same thing cause I went back for hnd in auchi😩 am tired already."

JOJO said:

"How Una take dy cry cause of loneliness? Omo I prefer to be alone I swear."

