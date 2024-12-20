A Nigerian student has gone viral on social media for displaying epic dance moves during her school's end of the year party

In a trending video, she sang and danced to ace singer, Ayra Starr's song while performing for everyone who was in attendance

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to applaud her performance in the comments section

A Nigerian student's incredible dance skills left her peers and social media users in awe at her school's end-of-year celebration.

The energetic youngster's show-stopping routine earned her widespread attention and appraisal.

Student performs like singer Ayrastarr

The captivating video, shared by @franejng on TikTok, showed the student's movements as she grooved to Ayra Starr's hit song.

Her confidence and charisma shone brightly at the party venue, entertaining the entire audience.

While some netizens were struck by her boldness at the party, others had different things to say about her voice.

Reactions as students performs like Ayrastarr

TikTok users lavished praise on the talented student, commending her amazing performance.

Many hailed her as a "dance queen" and encouraged her to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Animlove said:

"Na me be the girl on yellow. Nothing I never do make my crush notice me."

@Jessica commented:

"Na me wear yellow I never rest since kg 2."

@Accessories by Fola said:

"Her voice sweet pass Wizkid own."

@Favor said:

"In next 5-8 years she go do Ashe ninu igbekun mowa ni time yen mio mo."

@Fafa reacted:

"I am feeling vibes on viiibeeee. I'm taking dynamiiiites. I'll blow your candle liiight you no fi kill my viiibee.. Una no dey breathe?"

@_longlivezavi_ said:

"Una go regret am 4 years later the same way I dey regret those kingdom dance way I dey fight to be leader that time."

@God’s favorite said:

"Nobody is talking about the girl on yellow. Make una go hold the girl o."

@_BIG_D reacted:

"Her voice is healing. I had headache just now as I heard the song headache disappeared o."

@dimplescut6 added:

"You people should stop she actually did well love the tone she used and her voice."

Girl sings with electrifying voice

