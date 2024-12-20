A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her heartwarming reunion with her husband after many years apart

According to the young lady, she has been away from her husband for almost five years and he finally returned to see her

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share heartfelt comments

A touching video has surfaced online showing a Nigerian lady reuniting with her husband after a lengthy separation.

The heartwarming clip revealed the couple's utmost excitement as they finally reunited with each other.

Beautiful couple reunites with each other Photo credit: @ugobusomma/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Couple reunites after almost 5 years

The video, shared by @ugobusomma on TikTok, showed the lady's ecstatic reaction as she spotted her husband.

She rushed into his arms in the presence of everyone, and he swept her off her feet, beaming with excitement.

The emotional scene sparked an avalanche of heartfelt comments from viewers who came across it on TikTok.

In the lady's caption, she expressed gratitude to God Almighty for reuniting her with her beloved husband.

"POV: I reunited with my husband after 4 years 11 months. Love conquers everything. I thank God for everything," the video's caption read.

Reactions as couple reunites after years

TikTok users showered the couple with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.

@Emmanzy said:

"Dis night na champions league finals."

@Girl On Top said:

"This night will be survival of the fittest."

@chyli0 said:

"Congratulations dear, mine is coming by Monday, can't wait oh, 3 years is mine."

@favour chioma said:

"Can never be me ordinary 5 months away from my husband my kidney nearly cut."

@CHERRY said:

"I swear my husband just traveled to our village coming back the next day my dear it was not easy for me."

@CHERRY reacted:

"This night everything go happen congratulations. Welcome sir."

@Jane said:

"Abeg how una take dey jump and hug because my husband go soon come back."

@Mmesoma Ibegbu said:

"Mine is also 3 years now I can't wait to see him next year January."

@Mira said:

"Una dey try ooo. Me wey deh clingy like I go enter his bag."

@leah8964 said:

"Am looking for a serious relationship that can lead to marriage."

@sunshine said:

"God pls do it for my brother's wife. Next year 2025 she will reunite with her Amennnnnnnn."

@Agbogidi-Akanezigwe added:

"This night "thunder and lighting" will speak another language. We are waiting for update. Congratulations to both of you."

Watch the video below:

Lady meets American lover for first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted a heartfelt video that captured the moment she met with her American boyfriend.

According to the excited lady, she had just seen her boyfriend for the first time, three days to their wedding day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng