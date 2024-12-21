TikTok star Jarvis, in a trending video, has threatened to return Peller's engagement ring hours after blocking him on WhatsApp

Jarvis, while speaking with Peller via a phone call, stated that she doesn't have issues with the UK lady he was spotted with in a video

The TikTok star also complained about her Peller act around ladies, suggesting it makes her uncomfortable

The love story between Hamzat Habeeb, aka Peller, and his love interest Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, also known as Jarvis, has become a topic online amid speculations it may soon hit the rock.

Recall that Jarvis was recently in the news after she blocked Peller on WhatsApp amid fun clips of him with a lady in the UK.

Jarvis shares why she blocked Peller. Credit: realjadrolita/peller089

More drama unfolded as Jarvis, on a phone call with Peller, vowed to return his engagement ring when he returns to the country.

In an audio with Peller and his allies, Jarvis dismissed claims that she had any issues with Peller or the lady he was spotted with, stating that he has his life to live.

However, Jarvis claimed Peller embroiled her in a scandal by sharing the screenshot of their WhatsApp chat, which included her blocking him.

The AI content creator, who stated that Peller had made her a laughing stock, also complained about his behaviour around women.

"I am now the laughing stock, you put a ring on a girl finger, and you are telling me they told you, see how you were acting around her, there is a way you act around new ladies," she said in the audio.

Listen as Jarvis speaks with Peller after blocking him:

Reactions as Jarvis threatens to return Peller's ring

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the audio read them below:

comedian_jaymighty

"Make the guy leave Javis jhor."

chucks_josh:

"Jadrolita loves Peller and Peller loves her but love ain't enough. They both have a life ahead and truthfully, both of them are not mature enough to understand what comes with fame and being a celebrity. It's gonna be tough for both of them."

official_lilviecky:

"Na child’s play be this Jo peller is bigger than to chop breakfast from one village girl."

mranyhow1_:

"Is obvious thet Jarvis didn't love peller."

nero_jamz:

"He come even record the call post online. Na WA oh. Still kids though."

