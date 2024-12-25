Techie Breaks the Internet With Her Bald Look, Nigerians React
- The founder of Digital Witch Community, Ekwutosi Cynthia Okeh, got tongues wagging after debuting a new look
- It all started after a makeup artist posted a video of Cynthia's bald appearance as she gushed over the outcome of her effort
- While many internet users made funny comments about Cynthia's look, some people found it beautiful
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Ekwutois Cynthia Okeh, the founder of Digital Witch Community, has sent social media users into a frenzy over her bald appearance.
The DevOps engineer caught the attention of many people after @albertpreye, a makeup artist, posted a video on TikTok of her new look.
The makeup artist gushed over Cynthia's new bald look and urged people to give her a follow on TikTok.
"Tell me you are Igbo without telling me you are Igbo," words layered on the makeup artist's video read.
In the clip, Cynthia smiled at the camera and turned around to reveal the back of her head. At the time of this report, the video has amassed over 500k views.
Watch the video below:
Ekwutosi Cynthia Okeh's bald look elicits reactions
Ose Ehi said:
"So no one noticed her beautiful dimples abi? ok."
obianujuaku said:
"Being igbo have nothing to do with akpu ishi,you are beautiful though."
Black Diamond 💎🦋 said:
"Omo hair Dey cover plenty things 😭😂😂…. Not me running my fingers through my scalp to check if mine is like this."
user5605638093163 said:
“Good evening ma” for front “Oga welldone oh” for back."
Dersyy💋❣️ said:
"My coach y'all, lemonade of Digital witch community."
Remy said:
"U are beautiful, dont let their comments get to you,na man you be."
Empire Btc said:
"From back I go think say na my landlord."
Maxwell15 said:
"Na hair for head dey save these ladies most time's we no dey know watin we dey marry 😂😂😂😂 chai!!"
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Yvonne Jegede had stunned netizens as she went bald for a movie role.
Nigerian lady trends for going bald
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had broken the internet with her bald look.
The lady revealed she chose to go bald because she could not afford braids. She lamented not being financially buoyant.
She shared a video showing how she looked on braids and followed it up with scenes of her rocking her bald appearance.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng