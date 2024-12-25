The founder of Digital Witch Community, Ekwutosi Cynthia Okeh, got tongues wagging after debuting a new look

It all started after a makeup artist posted a video of Cynthia's bald appearance as she gushed over the outcome of her effort

While many internet users made funny comments about Cynthia's look, some people found it beautiful

Ekwutois Cynthia Okeh, the founder of Digital Witch Community, has sent social media users into a frenzy over her bald appearance.

The DevOps engineer caught the attention of many people after @albertpreye, a makeup artist, posted a video on TikTok of her new look.

Ekwutosi Cynthia Okeh debuted her bald look. Photo Credit: @albertpreye

Source: TikTok

The makeup artist gushed over Cynthia's new bald look and urged people to give her a follow on TikTok.

"Tell me you are Igbo without telling me you are Igbo," words layered on the makeup artist's video read.

In the clip, Cynthia smiled at the camera and turned around to reveal the back of her head. At the time of this report, the video has amassed over 500k views.

Watch the video below:

Ekwutosi Cynthia Okeh's bald look elicits reactions

Ose Ehi said:

"So no one noticed her beautiful dimples abi? ok."

obianujuaku said:

"Being igbo have nothing to do with akpu ishi,you are beautiful though."

Black Diamond 💎🦋 said:

"Omo hair Dey cover plenty things 😭😂😂…. Not me running my fingers through my scalp to check if mine is like this."

user5605638093163 said:

“Good evening ma” for front “Oga welldone oh” for back."

Dersyy💋❣️ said:

"My coach y'all, lemonade of Digital witch community."

Remy said:

"U are beautiful, dont let their comments get to you,na man you be."

Empire Btc said:

"From back I go think say na my landlord."

Maxwell15 said:

"Na hair for head dey save these ladies most time's we no dey know watin we dey marry 😂😂😂😂 chai!!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Yvonne Jegede had stunned netizens as she went bald for a movie role.

Nigerian lady trends for going bald

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had broken the internet with her bald look.

The lady revealed she chose to go bald because she could not afford braids. She lamented not being financially buoyant.

She shared a video showing how she looked on braids and followed it up with scenes of her rocking her bald appearance.

Source: Legit.ng