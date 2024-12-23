A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on the TikTok app after showing off her incredible body transformation

In a video, the lady took her followers on a journey, first revealing her younger self before transitioning to show off her current look

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's physical transformation has captured the attention of the TikTok community, sparking lots of reactions and comments.

The lady's video showed her incredible growth, especially the significant changes her body and looks had undergone.

Pretty lady happily flaunts her body stature Photo credit: @getfitwithprechy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off physical transformation

In the video, the lady known on TikTok as @getfitwithprechy, reflected on her transformation and recounted her past experience.

She noted that her newfound attractiveness had drawn attention from others, a stark contrast to her past experiences.

According to her, she had faced ridicule and teasing, making her current situation all the more surreal.

In her words:

"All of a sudden everyone finds me attractive which is weird because there was a time in life when everyone made fun of me."

Reactions as lady flaunts physical transformation

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the video.

@Richard ambriz said:

"Look like you had Down syndrome."

@ADE asked:

"You dey fight boxing that time?"

@Sure marcus asked:

"You first craze before?"

@obade o1 said:

"Omo we thank God say u later run commot for village o."

@Marvel said:

"This your bag still dey?? Abeg borrow me I get Christmas carol on Sunday."

@ISAAC said:

"Nothing u wan tell me na man dey that last slide so."

@Chioma said:

"If na you ,you no go make fun of yourself then? Sorry baby you looks good o."

@Brunoharry206 said:

"Bro to bby Abeg ma’am will you like yourself also if you’re in der shoe dat time."

@_Daviss commented:

"Omo na these kind girls that year dey fight boys for village square."

@I_AM_HIM added:

"Person get mind make fun of you? me na fear I go dey fear you oo, you resemble all this girls wey dey beat men."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng