A Nigerian woman who recently returned from abroad was thrown aback when she heard the price of a bottle of Fanta

In a viral video, the woman expressed her shock inside her car as a hawker insisted that one bottle costs N500

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to lament about Nigeria's economic situation

A video captured the reaction of a Nigerian woman who returned home after six years abroad, only to be confronted with the country's harsh economic reality.

Her shock was triggered by the inflated price of a familiar soft drink which she wanted to but while in traffic.

Woman in shock after returning to Nigeria Photo credit: @kemiknowstravel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shocked at price of Fanta

Shared by @kemiknowstravel on TikTok, the clip showed the woman expressing her surprise inside her vehicle.

A hawker insisted that a single bottle of Fanta cost N500, leaving her speechless over the state of the country.

"Touched down in Nigeria for the first time in 6 years and this TPain economy. E shock. Fanta for N500. And it was baby bottle o," she captioned the video.

Reactions trail price of Fanta drink

The video sparked massive comments on TikTok, with many Nigerians sharing similar experiences.

@Queensley said:

"E shock you girl Fanta used to be 100 naira."

@nyria said:

"My friend in the UK still thinks egg is 30 naira she was shocked when I told her it's now 250/300."

@SON OF GRACE said:

"See where u placed ur phone. Next time roll up the front door glass."

@Emoghene Efemena said:

"I don’t know why I am laughing see people that came to ball."

@sweetbabytee0 said:

"You just got here sis. More surprises await."

@Sosathe1st said:

"I will advice you keep your mouth open, cause the series of shock that’s about to hit you ehn."

@funmishoww stated:

"My brother is wanted to buy sliced bread and they told him it was 1500, he called me so shocked. This country is gone."

@dialakim wrote:

"I bought two sprite gave the lady 1k I was just standing waiting for my change and she said bros anything else, it’s 500 each oo. Me: are you serious."

@Bee reacted:

"This was me when my friend told me satchet water is 50 naira and 1 egg is 300,the water own is the one shocking me sef cause what do you mean water is 50 naira?"

Watch the video below:

Abroad-based woman laments after returning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who returned to Nigeria for a programme lamented over the high cost of food items in the country.

According to her, the only question she kept asking herself was how the poor ate and prayed to God never to allow her to live in Nigeria again.

