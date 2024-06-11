A man from Ghana has been laid to rest in a very unique casket that has the shape of an aeroplane

The helicopter also has a rotor, which was seen on top, and people wondered if the man was a pilot

There is a popular culture in Ghana in which people are buried in coffins shaped to depict their trade while alive

A man from Ghana has been laid to rest after he sadly passed on to the great beyond.

However, a video captured during his burial is trending online for an interesting reason.

The man was laid to rest in a coffin that looked like a helicopter. Photo credit: TikTok/@director_nat.

The video posted by @director_nat shows that the man was laid to rest in a casket in the shape of a helicopter.

The helicopter casket also has a rotor which rotted fan blades during mournful events.

Some people who saw the video wondered if the deceased man was a pilot during his life time.

There is a popular culture in parts of Ghana in which deceased people are laid to rest in coffins shaped to illustrate their profession while they are alive.

However, the person who posted the short clip did not mention if the departed soul was a pilot.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man is buried inside unique coffin

@80_GUNTRUCKS said:

"To rest in peace in Ghana is very difficult."

@BECCA asked:

"Are you expecting me to cry when I attend this funeral?"

@New Edubiase MP asked

"Is that not the pilot in aviator."

@One Yard De legend said:

"Ghana we all get mental problem. What is this?"

@Oluwa Ibrahim said:

"Imagine if it starts flying around."

@PRETTY ABENAsaid:

"Let the corpse rest in peace."

@elormhodanu310 said:

"This is where we become innovative. Aside from this forging, we will import matches."

@EWE BOY MICHAEL asked:

"Should I laugh or cry?"

Ghanaian woman laid to rest inside a pot-like coffin

In a related story, a woman said to be a food seller when she was alive has been laid to rest in Ghana, but the coffin is trending on social media.

A video showed that the woman was buried inside a coffin designed to look like a giant iron pot used for cooking.

Apparently, the woman's relatives wanted to depict the trade she plied when she was alive, a culture which is popular in Ghana.

