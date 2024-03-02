The story of a woman who resigned from her job to relocate with her husband to another state has sparked reactions online

Her husband got a new job offer in Port Harcourt and his wife chose to resign and relocate with him to their new residence

The lady’s post sparked mixed reactions from netizens who aired their views about the woman's decision to resign

A Nigerian woman has been criticised on social media for resigning from her job to be with her husband.

Her work colleague identified as @YellzDan on X called her out via the platform expressing her displeasure over her decision to resign.

Woman resigns from her job to be with husband Photo credit: @FG Trade/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Lady tackles work colleague for resigning

The lady vented her anger at the action of the hard-working and exceptional staff from her firm who quit her job just to relocate with her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She lamented that the lady would have the mind to quit her career to move with her husband who got a job offer.

She wrote:

“I really hate marriage and what it does to women, especially. My colleague, an exceptional lady, has to resign from our firm today because her husband is relocating to Port Harcourt. And so, she has to abandon her career because of him who's moving to PH on a job offer!”

Reactions as lady resigns for husband's sake

Netizens who read the post on X took to the comments section to react with mixed comments.

@blaq_kvnq wrote:

“Gist like this makes my skin crawl.”

Ifystilldey said:

“You don’t want her to abandon her career for her husband, isn’t it? We’re saying the same thing why not advise her to stay and keep her career? I’m sure that’s what’s best for her and you know better.”

Saviii reacted:

"For real why does she have to leave just like that."

Vern37881300 reacted:

“This is not necessarily a bad thing. There are husbands who also move for their wives. It’s not exclusive to women.”

DapVanDam said:

“Sorry. Women advocate. You hate what God ordained. Simply say you hate what it has become and what the world has turned it to. Don’t shiit on the first institution that God created. Hate. Such a wrong word.”

0x_LoTek said:

“Because your Firm is the best place to work in the whole wide world or there aren’t other firms in PH. You really should mind your business and allow their marriage. Whatever works for them.”

See the post below:

Lady quits job to attend church rehearsals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who identified herself as Josephine has revealed the response he received from a neighbour who quit her job.

In a trending tweet, she said her neighbour told her that she left her job because the office refused to grant her permission to participate in church rehearsals.

Source: Legit.ng