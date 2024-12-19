A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share a decision she has taken after her studies in the United States

While making a claim about America, she shared a short video on TikTok and bade goodbye to her followers

Her video sent social media users into a frenzy, with some advising her on what she should have done

A young lady, @eva11kk, has left the United States for Nigeria after she completed her studies.

@eva11kk informed her followers about her decision with a short video on TikTok.

She said she might find a job in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @eva11kk

Source: TikTok

@eva11kk claimed that America kicks people out of the country after graduation if they cannot find a job.

She bade goodbye to her followers and hinted at finding a job in Nigeria. She wrote:

"It was nice knowing you all! Maybe I’ll find a job back home."

When a netizen asked her in the comment section if she actually followed through with her decision to leave the US, the lady replied:

"Yes, I left."

See her post below:

People reacted to lady's decision

Ludoo🌸 | UGC said:

"I had to tell myself it’s not that deep. Can’t be crying when I have home."

Rose_The_Princessa🇭🇹 said:

"Depending on your degree, Germany is still giving student visas. Good luck on your journey."

Khristina Lawrence 🦋 said:

"That’s why you get an internship or full-time job while you’re still in school."

rub6ix said:

"U could've gotten something part time while u looked for something in ur field or gone to grad school if the money was there."

Ashley Alexis🧙🏽‍♀️🔮🪄🇺🇸

"I plan on going home after a few years abroad. I would hate to not live permanently in my homeland where my family resides. Diplomat life for a while, but always come back home."

thelmaaa said:

"You could have enrolled for msc or PhD and then apply for eb2NIW and get a green card."

soleil☀️ said:

"The amount of ppl who don’t know this in the comments is so alarming, what are yall even in school for?"

RaysOfBerry said:

"Gotta use your one year opt (for any basic job) to buy extra time to find a real job x."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female doctor who relocated to the UK had hinted at returning to Nigeria due to difficulty in getting a job.

Lady returns to former job in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had returned to Nigeria and resumed her old job.

The lady had stayed two years in the United Kingdom when she decided to return to her former workplace in Nigeria.

She posted a video capturing how she was received by familiar faces at her old place of work. She returned to the desk she occupied before she left Nigeria.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng