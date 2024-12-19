Lady Hints at Looking for Job in Nigeria as She Returns after Schooling in America
- A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share a decision she has taken after her studies in the United States
- While making a claim about America, she shared a short video on TikTok and bade goodbye to her followers
- Her video sent social media users into a frenzy, with some advising her on what she should have done
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A young lady, @eva11kk, has left the United States for Nigeria after she completed her studies.
@eva11kk informed her followers about her decision with a short video on TikTok.
@eva11kk claimed that America kicks people out of the country after graduation if they cannot find a job.
She bade goodbye to her followers and hinted at finding a job in Nigeria. She wrote:
"It was nice knowing you all! Maybe I’ll find a job back home."
When a netizen asked her in the comment section if she actually followed through with her decision to leave the US, the lady replied:
Cardi B carpets troll, lists reasons she's a solid 10 following her claims about men during her live
"Yes, I left."
See her post below:
People reacted to lady's decision
Ludoo🌸 | UGC said:
"I had to tell myself it’s not that deep. Can’t be crying when I have home."
Rose_The_Princessa🇭🇹 said:
"Depending on your degree, Germany is still giving student visas. Good luck on your journey."
Khristina Lawrence 🦋 said:
"That’s why you get an internship or full-time job while you’re still in school."
rub6ix said:
"U could've gotten something part time while u looked for something in ur field or gone to grad school if the money was there."
Ashley Alexis🧙🏽♀️🔮🪄🇺🇸
"I plan on going home after a few years abroad. I would hate to not live permanently in my homeland where my family resides. Diplomat life for a while, but always come back home."
thelmaaa said:
"You could have enrolled for msc or PhD and then apply for eb2NIW and get a green card."
soleil☀️ said:
"The amount of ppl who don’t know this in the comments is so alarming, what are yall even in school for?"
RaysOfBerry said:
"Gotta use your one year opt (for any basic job) to buy extra time to find a real job x."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female doctor who relocated to the UK had hinted at returning to Nigeria due to difficulty in getting a job.
Lady returns to former job in Nigeria
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had returned to Nigeria and resumed her old job.
The lady had stayed two years in the United Kingdom when she decided to return to her former workplace in Nigeria.
She posted a video capturing how she was received by familiar faces at her old place of work. She returned to the desk she occupied before she left Nigeria.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng