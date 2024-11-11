The University of Edinburgh is inviting interested students to apply for an opportunity to study at the school

The University of Edinburgh scholarship opportunities. Photo credit: Getty Images/Hinterhaus Productions and Aaron Foster.

Source: Getty Images

UK scholarship opportunity for Nigerian students

Part of the post reads:

"It is expected that the applicant will have a good degree in Engineering, Physics, Mathematics or any related subject. We are particularly keen to hear from applicants who are interested in interdisciplinary research in the areas of soft matter and biophysics. The student will join Prof Halim Kusumaatmaja’s group which will move to the Institute for Multiscale Thermofliuds at the University of Edinburgh in May 2024. The student will also benefit from a vibrant community of PhD students, postdoctoral research associates and academics working in various aspects of soft matter and biophysics in Edinburgh."

According to the school, students who have 2:1 in their first degree are eligible to apply.

One of the benefits of the scholarship opportunity is a full tuition waiver for the selected students.

Also, selected PhD candidates stand the chance to receive stipends during the period of the scholarship.

The deadline for the scholarship application is January 16 2025 and interested candidates are to apply through the school's website.

