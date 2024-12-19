A Nigerian woman living abroad has advised netizens to reduce their expectations when expecting financial gifts from people in diaspora

According to the woman, living abroad doesn't mean that one has become wealthy enough to send huge cash to people in Nigeria

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian woman living overseas has offered candid advice to her followers about the need to lower their expectations.

She shared a thought-provoking video via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering comments from netizens.

Abroad-based woman says life isn't so easy

Identified as @seniorimmigrant on TikTok, the woman cautioned family members and friends in Nigeria against assuming that living abroad automatically translates to wealth.

She emphasised that many Nigerians in the diaspora hail from humble backgrounds and migrate in search of better opportunities.

On this note, she urged her followers to not expect lavish financial gifts from relatives abroad because they are also hustling.

The young woman acknowledged that while they may be able to provide some support to immediate family members, their resources are often limited.

Her words served as a reality check, encouraging Nigerians to reassess their expectations.

In her words:

"Merry Christmas to all our family in diaspora in Nigeria. We that are living abroad, we see abroad as Almighty, Messiah, all in all, forgetting that majority of us living abroad are from poor family that is why we come here. Our family in Nigeria that are expecting big money from us that are living abroad, we don't have big money to give you. We don't have that kind of money.

"We can give our parents bigger money but you our siblings, sisters and brothers that have refused to work, and you're looking for somebody to do Christmas for you, we don't have money. Kpata kpata we will give you N10,000 or N20,000 or the biggest N30,000. That is what we can afford. Please do not expect big money because we are all poor together."

Reactions trail advice of abroad-based woman

TikTok users reacted with varied opinions, sharing their experiences and perspectives.

Some concurred with the woman's sentiments, while others expressed disappointment and frustration.

@Odiase Helen438 said:

"People in Nigeria can even give more than dose abroad."

@Anthonia ojie Emma said:

"By on 20th now I will just block all of the numbers, the first week of January I will unblock them again and wish them a happy New Year."

@Mideherbalshop stated:

"Wallahi abroad is too stressful for me Nigeria is the best place to live in."

@Samuel Salami said:

"You are within your poor family". Fact statement, These are what I used to tell some of us here, We'nt rich bcus u are abroad, U just have opportunities to work & ve currence higher than our naira."

@Kenneth said:

"Speak for yourself ooo.You see that nuclear family wey I can see that they are working but still not complete, we go give them good money.Give Ur hardworking family 5 years, dem go come pass u. Relax."

@Supplies bulk said:

"We are all broke even 1K we no get. Everyone must hustle. If the economy is hard then cut down on eating if you use to eat 8 chicken a week it’s time you cut down to 1 chicken for a month."

@Tall & curvy chic said:

"Sad part is when you give and they unappreciative. Sincerely I wish I’ve got the heart to act mean."

@Chefamandaroyal said:

"Nah make God carry me go there first I go help people even as I dey Nigeria I know what I am planning to share for people that don’t have."

@eeffyolomi added:

"Facts. I will just give u 20 to 30k. If you don't want it, you are on your own. How much increment do we get from our work every year. $1 to $4 a year, if the company Is good."

