A Nigerian lady shared what she did when her gas finished while she was cooking for herself and her family

She shared the alternative she used to complete cooking her food in the amusing video that went viral on social media

Many gave their opinion on the funny video the lady shared on TikTok and shared similar experiences

She showed the alternative cooker she made in a viral video.

Lady shows how she cooks when her gas finishes. Photo: TikTok/ @ezinne_ann

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @ezinne_ann, the lady showed how she gathered broomsticks to start a fire.

She placed the broomsticks underneath a stove top and lit it, before putting her pot on it.

She said:

“What to do when your gas finishes while cooking. Technique that will save your life.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares alternative of gas cooker

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ifyjenny said:

"I dey cook oha soup, my gas finish oooo, well nah till I come back work I continue."

@Emyjaugernut said:

"Is this chemistry or physics cos me am not understanding."

@edmunddavid709 said:

What did I just watch?"

@UGOCHI’s MEMOIR said:

"I shouted!! In fact I screamed!!"

@Onye Gotpaid said:

"But nah beans I Dey cook and it’s 1:34 am already."

@Mercy love 686 said:

"Abeg when the food go done."

@BerryBglam said:

"Ahhhh this girl."

Source: Legit.ng