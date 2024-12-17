A kindhearted man was blown away by the large turnout after announcing a cooking gas giveaway for 100 people

According to the man, he only made arrangements for 100 people and did not expect to see over 300 present

He shared a video showing the massive turnout as people lined up their cylinders to participate in the gas giveaway

A man, @1_morriosn, was in disbelief over the crowd that came out to partake in his cooking gas giveaway.

The man had embarked on a free cooking gas exercise for 100 people but was shocked that over 300 people came out.

In a TikTok video, the man showed the crowd that came with their cylinders to have them filled.

People formed a long line with their cylinders, hoping to benefit from the young man's kind gesture.

The stunned man described the turnout hyperbolically as "the whole Nigeria."

"Na 100 people I budget, I come dey see 300 and something," he wrote.

People react to his gas giveaway

Happiness Friday said:

"God will continue to bless you for doing that for them."

Olüchï🧚🏻‍♂️🌹 said:

"Even if I was a bypassing I will still bring my own."

uchechukwuchidimma said:

"Abeg d thing still de on I be Ur neighbourhood sef."

Pretty Suczgabbz said:

"Thanks for the amazing work."

Faith🦋👑 said:

"Una no dey drop dis inform on time o."

Ayat Kanaan said:

"Omoh 😅 gift my money for gas too nah, ehh bruh. Please."

Chiamaka Anoliefo said:

"I’m dumbfounded at your handsomeness."

@maryann_marcel 75 said:

"Some go even buy gas cylinder that day."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that companies had announced free 3kg and 6kg cooking gas cylinders for Nigerians.

FG begins distribution of free gas cylinders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government had begun distributing free cooking gas cylinders to one million Nigerians.

The government's initiative comes as National Bureau of Statistics data shows that cooking gas prices have increased nationwide.

The increased prices and rising inflation in the country forced many Nigerians to seek alternatives to cooking their food, such as kerosene stoves, firewood, and charcoal.

