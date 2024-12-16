A PhD graduate has taken to social media to celebrate his recent degree from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, United States

The 29-year-old man posted pictures taken at his convocation and expressed delight that he fulfilled the promise he made to his parents at 14

The young man's tweet has gone viral on X and gained massive traction as many people rejoiced with him

Dr Oroghene Oboreh Snapps, a young man, has acquired a PhD degree from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

In a tweet on X, Dr Snapps expressed joy that a promise he made to his parents at 14 was now a reality.

Dr Snapps had his PhD at 29. Photo Credit: @DrVoltss

Dr Snapps had promised his parents he would get a PhD degree before clocking 30, and he did it at 29.

The proud graduate reintroduced himself with his new title. He released nice pictures from his convocation ceremony.

"So it ends. Today, I proudly say I have fulfilled the promise I made to my parents at 14, getting a PhD before 30😎. Let me reintroduce myself:

"I am Dr. Oroghene Oboreh Snapps, an expert in AI applications for Power grid stability.

"Proudly,

See his tweet below:

PhD graduate celebrated on X

@KwiForMedia said:

"Congrats Dr. Ai applications for power grid sounds like some intense major. Your parents and tribe are proud of you."

@Nuel0528 said:

"Congratulations Dr Snapps.

"I'm super proud of you sir. Keep winning."

@_jayzagod said:

"Congratulations Dr.

"Well deserved!

"Nigerian Power Grid needs your expertise 😭🙏🏾."

@PaBo3133 said:

"Congrats! Though gotta say, best title I see you got is Catholic!"

@zikohercules said:

"Congratulations doc🔥🔥🔥...

"But how on earth am I older than you 😅.

"Ahh."

@sire_sommy said:

"Congratulations 🎊.

"Oya, come back and fix our national grid."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had acquired another degree after getting two bachelor's degrees and three master's degrees.

Man bags PhD after many years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an 89-year-old man had finally bagged a PhD degree after many years.

Despite facing health challenges, the physicist eventually defended his dissertation at Brown University in Providence.

The man’s passion for physics was inspired when he was a teenager and read about Albert Einstein and Max Planck. He got his first degree in 1955 from the University of Vienna.

