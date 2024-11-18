A UNIBADAN graduate, Opeyemi, has generated comments online as he celebrated his 2.2 degree

The graduate told people how he was proud of his degree as some wondered why he posted about it

Among those who reacted to the UI graduate's post were social media users who said they had finally found their class of degree representative

A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate has been celebrated online as he celebrated completing his forestry course.

With great pride, the man said that he finished with second-class honours (lower division).

The man raised his graduation cap up. Photo source: @Wilburskeets, University of Ibadan

University of Ibadan graduate

Many people loved his confidence in his 2.2, and they said they had finally found the class of degree they could relate to.

The UI graduate (@Wilburskeets) posed in front of the university's event hall in his graduation gown.

There were also a few people who thronged his comment section with mixed reactions.

See his post below:

@em_omoade said:

"Congratulations brosky."

@veehoolar said:

"Congrats brr...1st 2.2 that is proud of it...I am more proud of you brrrrrrrr."

@Idrisoladipupo_ said:

"My guy gangan... Congratulations.... let's do more."

@LVthafirst said:

"You may delay but time will not. Congrats Ski."

@uncletenshun said:

"First forester I com across on twitter, congratulations from an UG forester."

@Winterdamian99 said:

"Congrats man. Na only you gree say u get 2:2."

Ebukaobeta said:

"Big congratulations, eje. More wins. This is just the start."

@I_am_General3 said:

"Just find one forest enter like that dey start your hunting journey."

The graduate replied:

"That's not my own specialisation, sha."

@_techafresh asked:

"Why u put the Lower division?"

The graduate replied:

"Na, my result now."

@Blackshadie said:

"At least our representation dey here, no be only Best graduating students and first class go post, congrats bro."

@pol_scientistNG said:

"Wow, the only convocator proud of 2:2. Send Azza for 1 million naira."

@OMA_AJIBOLA said:

"Congratulations brother! You’ve done a great job. I rejoice with you."

