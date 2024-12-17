A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared a video showing an interesting event that happened recently at her place of work

According to her, employees at the company were asked to get a gift for each other as Christmas package

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian company's unique approach to celebrating Christmas has caught the attention of social media users.

As part of their festive traditions, employees participated in a Secret Santa gift exchange to mark the special season.

Employees gift each other anonymously Photo credit: @vibeswithshifaa/TikTok.

Employees gift each other Christmas packages

A video shared by @vibeswithshifaa on TikTok showed the excitement and surprise among staff members as they unveiled their anonymous gifts.

The diverse range of presents, from everyday essentials to special treats, added to the fun of the event.

Viewers were entertained by the reactions of recipients, with some expressing delight and others playful disappointment.

One of the employees got sunlight detergent, another got pulp drink, a lady got a bag, another got nonstick pot, a man got wine and another got innerwear.

"So we had a secret Santa event at my workplace. Everyone gets a gift for another anonymously," the video's caption read.

Reactions as employees gift each other

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Mobaby asked:

"If it is secret Santa, why are the people that bought it for them, there with them?"

@Tomi asked:

"Why would someone get someone pulpy and detergent for secret Santa. Really?"

@Mojisolah said:

'It doesn’t even make sense, I think there should be like a minimum amount to be spent. That’s how I bought a nice corporate heels for my Santa only for me to get one rubbish water bottle."

@fizzy_deronke said:

"I spent over 10k to gift my secret santa. The person who picked me gave me miniso babalawo sunglasses. I couldn’t cryyyy."

@adwoalefti said:

"I got maggi cube with a note that said it’s the seasoning."

@Ifeoluwa cakes and more said:

"I hate this secrets stuff Ehn I remember then I bought cake tools worth of 10k for my collage I got 350 cotton club in return."

@myserylovescompany stated:

"We had last year and each person was told not to get anything lower than 10k, I bought a midi bag of 6k and someone also gave me a lovely velvet clutch purse."

@Evelynbaby added:

"Some people don’t just know how to give at all. How can someone even think of a bottle of drink. This same thing happened in my office last year, someone got someone a bottle of drink, so bad."

