A Nigerian corps member has expressed his excitement on social media after receiving loads of gifts from his PPA

In a video, he showed off the foodstuffs including a bag of rice, a bottle of groundnut oil, salt and tomatoes which was shared as Christmas package

A Nigerian corps member has flaunted the Christmas welfare package he received at his primary place of assignment.

He shared the video via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and reactions.

Corps member gets foodstuffs at PPA

In a video posted via his account @mobolaji, he displayed the foodstuffs that he was given as Christmas welfare package.

The foodstuffs included a bag of rice, a big bottle of groundnut oil, salt and tomatoes which cost a significant amount of cash.

While sharing the video via the platform, he advised fellow corps members to make efforts to visit their PPA regularly.

In his words:

"Try dey go your PPA. Dem no fit add maggi."

Reactions as corps member flaunts gifts

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Tomdiva said:

"Say God Omo I done run since they start writing exam o I no even go there to collect my script to mark and they done call me tired to come take my exam and Mark I no answer them."

@nneka__gift stated:

"My own don send me bonus I dey wait for rice and groundnut oil then till 2nd week before the see me again."

@oluwasefunmi50 wrote:

"My ppa no go see this one oo na to dey threaten person them no what am I saying self wetin government school have to offer."

@thesophiagraciousibeh said:

"My own dey tell me say I can go on break. Which break when I never see rice."

@Mide added:

"Not some PPA waiting for salary week so they can use the small salary they’re paying us to plan end of the year week! Mo foruko bo PPA mi lasiri."

Corps member gets gifts on POP day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian corps member posted an intriguing clip revealing the gifts she got on her POP day.

In the clip, she displayed a huge cheque of a whopping N5 million and flaunted her brand new car.

