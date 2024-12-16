A lady baked a cake that looked like an estate for the birthday ceremony of Nigerian politician, T.Y Danjuma

A baker shared the process of making a cake replica of an estate for the birthdate of Nigerian politician, T.Y Danjuma.

The cake had buildings, streets, cars, trucks, and barbed wires, which made it look like an estate.

Lady shows process of making estate-themed cake. Photo: @oven_secrets

In the video shared by @oven_secret, the lady showed how she made the cake.

She also put the finishing touches on it as she shared the final look of the cake.

She captioned the video:

“It was a joy bringing this vision to life.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's estate-themed cake

Many who came across the video celebrated the lady's creativity and inquired more about that cake.

@Owners Equity said:

"How did you carry it to the event ground."

@JESS & MILES said:

"You studied architecture in school but no work."

@sally-beauty said:

"I will never cut this cake oo. I will keep it in a museum. such a nice masterpiece."

@blessingekodon said:

"Even as a student architect,it would be very hard to model this but a baker??? You nailed it."

Sergius Montes said:

"Beautiful masterpiece , will love my lady to be this good in baking."

Andy said:

"Seee details! this is an award winning cake!"

