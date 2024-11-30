A young Nigerian man who graduated from FUTA said that he never thought he would finish with a good grade

The FUTA graduate said that his health was challenged when he was in 300 level and his parents supported him

The brilliant graduate added that as a pastor's son, not many people believed he could be broke in school

A Nigerian man, Owolabi, who graduated from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has shared his story.

The FUTA graduate said that it was quite a struggle. He almost thought he would drop out at the 300 level.

The FUTA graduate and pastor's son posed with his parents. Photo source: @enoch_owolabi

FUTA graduate celebrated

Part of his challenges was a falling health and financial lack. The FUTA graduate said:

"Nothing was coming from home as it were, and some people assumed that, as a pastor's child, I should not be broke."

He (@enoch_owolabi) added that people once asked if tithes and offerings were not coming into his father's church.

At one point, his GPA hovered around 3.0. Owolabi said that his grades improved later, even when he had more responsibilities.

Owolabi said that his grades improved later, even when he had more responsibilities. He thanked his mother for supporting him when his health failed during his 300 level.

See his post below:

@SUCCESSSMAN said:

"Rev'D congratulations to the family."

@RajiToyeebO said:

"Unrelated but, how do you look like your mom and dad at the same time?"

@LuckeeChriss said:

"Congratulations Enoch."

@realcashpara said:

"Congratulations. This is inspiring."

@ama_chinecherem said:

"Snr colleague. 300 level nearly destabilised me. But thank God am Stronger. I'm looking for placement For industrial training. Course : mechatronics engineering. June/July 2025. School: UNIPORT. Make Una help me abeg."

@Toyobobo11 said:

"Congratulations brotherly, greater heights."

@Impeccable_Tim said:

"Congrats to us... Missed the convocation coz we don dey serve our Papa land... Wishing our very selves the best in future."

@gideon_onajobi said:

"Congratulations brother. You WON!"

@leumas_xo said:

"Congrats beloved."

