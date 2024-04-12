A Nigerian lady paid a visit to her boyfriend's house and was surprised at what she saw when she got there

She saw that the tubers of yam in his house were already germinating and growing tendrils right inside the kitchen

The lady captured a video of the long yam tendrils and shared it online, noting that the place looked like a farm

A lady went to visit her boyfriend, but what she saw in his kitchen surprised her immensely.

Apparently, the man stored some yams in his kitchen for a long period of time, and they started to flourish.

The lady saw yams growing in her boyfriend's kitchen. Photo credit: TikTok/@estherokoh216.

Source: TikTok

The lady, @estherokoh216, saw that the yams were growing tendrils. One of the yam tendrils grew so long that it touched the ceiling and aimed towards the kitchen window.

Esther wondered if her boyfriend's kitchen had been turned into a farm because of how the yams were flourishing.

The video drew mixed reactions from many TikTok users who saw it. But some people asked the lady why she stayed too long before visiting her boyfriend.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of yam growing in kitchen

@Morakinyo said:

"Be like say your boyfriend dey practice farming for house o."

@Z da Reaper said:

"Where you go since? You cause this thing."

@Fortune Uzunma said:

"He is patiently waiting for the harvest period."

@Bigman256 said:

"Your man be witch doctor....you better pray na,"

@Charles Black

"And na the guy man drink those bottles of life o."

@LioMessi10 said:

"Just use ground cover the yams... the garden is making sense."

@Littbarski Nwokadike said:

"He has been eating bread every day like me."

@Abdulnd said:

"That’s to show your boyfriend no dey cheat."

@Sixtus Surveyor said:

"A sign that no girl visited and he can't cook."

How lady's life changed after meeting her boyfriend

Meanwhile, the life of a Nigerian lady was no longer the same since she met her boyfriend, and she has told her teary story online.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady indicated that her life took a negative turn after she met the man.

Photos shared in the video showed how brightly she was shining before she met the man, and things took a negative turn.

