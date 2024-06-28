A Nigerian lady currently schooling in Canada has revealed she had to drop out of Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) after three years

Opening up about the state university she quit, the young lady said she had to escape and made the move at 20

The diaspora student advised people to always be open to opportunities that would change their lives

A Nigerian student in the diaspora, @kokotherapyofficial, has said she quit IMSU after three years to move to Canada.

@kokotherapyofficial disclosed her shocking action on TikTok via a video of herself looking all fly in Canada.

She discontinued her study in Imo State University to restart schooling in Canada. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, TikTok/@kokotherapyofficial

Source: Getty Images

The young lady stated that she had to escape from IMSU to start a new life in Canada at 20 after sleepless nights of reading for exams in vain. She wrote:

"It didn’t end always be open to every opportunity that would be a life changer. Learn to unlearn, relearn and learn. At first, it was hard navigating as a new immigrant, but I’m almost done with this new degree, and I can say that I am evolving everyday."

She recalled being slapped in IMSU for requesting to see her results.

"Is it about how you'll receive slaps for requesting to see your results from a lecturer? Imsu was a nightmare!"

Watch her video below:

@kokotherapyofficial's post stirred reactions

Omotohwunmie said:

"I have a friend, till now he regret not traveling to Us just because he was in 300lvl at that time, he regrets till dates, now he’s been unemployed."

FV❤️R said:

"Seriously my 300lv first semester I japa oooo cos w.tf I go stay all night to read at d end them go fail person."

Missmiraclee said:

"Same with me oo, futo 4th year dropped out at 20 to come and suffer in the country."

mheera62 said:

"Same with me left uncial in 300l moved to the UK."

Zayyy said:

"Me rn Left Unilag. How is it for you? Idk i feel somehow about it sometimes."

user6558234808436 said:

"I'm about to be in my final year and I'm scared my visa will be out before second semester but relocating to be with my husband..."

Adanna_Oprah❤️ said:

"I finished in Imsu last year at 20 too,currently in Australia,,I never regret traveling without completing my NYSC."

Legit.ng reported that a lady had relocated to Canada after completing her WAEC and JAMB exams.

Lady quits school and moves abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had quit school in her 400 level and moved to Canada.

In a TikTok video, Stephanie showed how she took a flight to the North American country. Stephanie's video ended with a scene of her and some youths in Canada. Some people said they couldn't do what Stephanie did.

Mixed reactions trailed her video as it went viral on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng