A Nigerian lady has lamented over one of the "challenges" she faces as the only student in her entire class

She posted a video where she took a lecture in class and expressed sadness that she was not home celebrating like other students

Internet users who watched the video of the lady receiving a lecture all alone in class had different reactions

A young lady has cried out online because she did not go home for a holiday like other students.

The Nigerian youth, @itz.baniaz, said she is the only student in her class.

She uploaded a video on TikTok which captured when an academic gave her lecture in class.

@itz.baniaz panned the camera around to confirm she and the lecturer were the only people in the whole lecture venue.

She lamented receiving a lecture instead of going home because she is the only student in the class. Words layered on her video read:

"POV: Other students are at home doing oblee while you're still in school taking lectures because you are the only student."

People react to female student's video

intelligence speaker 🔊 said:

"Lol, sorry oo."

Agirlobsessedwithperfume said:

"Sorry sorry."

ISLAMIYAH 😌❤️ said:

"Peeele my dear."

Mide Abigeal said:

"Sorry 😂😂 you can request for your own break."

Maximus said:

"I have seen this in a movie before. Does it end well for you?"

benlien spams👨🏽‍🚀 said:

"Peleeee."

