A female student who finished from Ajayi Crowther University, Olowa Folakemi, bagged a first class in geology

She emerged as the best graduating female student with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.93

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement

A young lady, Olowa Folakemi, celebrated her graduation from Ajayi Crowther University.

She graduated with a first class in geology from the private university.

Lady smiles in her convocation gown as she graduates from Ajayi Crowther University. Photo: @womanoflight_.

In a post by @womanoflight_ on X, the graduate shared photos from her convocation and revealed that she emerged as the best graduating female student at Ajayi Crowther University.

With a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.93, the lady bagged Prof Bolanle Awe’s Prize for the best graduating female student in the university.

She said:

“GOD DID! BSc Geology (First Class Honours).”

In a chat with Legit.ng, Folakemi revealed why she studied geology. She said:

"I was almost pushed into studying Medicine, but I had always known it wasn't for me. I didn't exactly know what I wanted to pursue, but I was certain it wasn't Medicine.

"After my secondary education, I had a conversation with one of my older brothers, who guided me by focusing on the subjects I loved in secondary school. He suggested Geology and Geophysics. After a lot of reading, deliberation, and self-reflection, I realized Geology was the perfect fit for me."

Reactions as Ajayi Crowther University graduate bags first class

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

@bbyg_iyun said:

"Congratulations to my best girl, I am so proud of you."

@OGBOY29 said:

"First class geology? That's huge congratulations."

@AdewaleSAJ said:

"Sweet! Congrats, Fọlakẹmi."

@__thebigpicture said:

"This same geology? This is crazy!"

@Pc_kingwhite said:

"Awesome! Hearty congratulations."

@Yung_presido19 said:

"For this same geology??? Big congratulations . This is an unbelievable feat. Keep soaring higher. The sky will be your starting point."

@Brillpictures said:

"Massive congratulations. OAU geology can't relate with this."

