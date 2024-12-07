A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her neighbour who's a chef treating her to lots of delicious meals

In a video, she captured different times that the chef arrived at the door of her house to serve her different meals

While sharing the interesting clip on TikTok, the lady expressed her love and gratitude for her thoughtful neighbour

A Nigerian lady's heartwarming encounter with her neighbour, a skilled chef, has captured the attention of many online.

The lady's excitement was evident in a video she shared, showing the numerous occasions on which her neighbour surprised her with sumptuous meals.

Chef surprises neighbour with sumptuous meals Photo credit: @say_raahhhh/TikTok.

Lady gets delicious foods from neighbour

The video, posted on TikTok by @say_raahhhh, was a compilation of various times that the chef neighbour arrived at the lady's doorstep, bearing trays of mouth-watering dishes.

In the clip, the lady's delight and gratitude were evident as she accepted each offering, clearly touched by the chef's kindness.

"POV: You have a neighbour that is a chef. My chef my life o," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady praises kind chef

The TikTok video sparked a wave of admiration and appreciation for the selfless chef, with many viewers expressing their desire for a neighbour like her.

@Warri pikin said:

"Wait oo why she dey stop for gate? She no dey enter house you chop food chop who cook am join."

@calabar.abujaluxuryhairs said:

"Make nothing make Una quarrel dem go tell you how dey feed you."

@tonywest777 stated:

"Abeg dey try tag her location abi Na only ceremonial foods she dey cook, put her restaurant address down abeg."

@rheama said:

"I’m not a chef but I do same for my neighbor in school. I dey serve am morning afternoon and evening food everyday."

@GLAMMEDBY_VIDO reacted:

"Me and this kind person no fit quarrel ehh. Even if she dey bring the leg for quarrel, I go wear am slippers."

@Ogechi added:

"My own neighbors regret knowing, because as a chef na me dey even go chop for there place."

Lady gets gifts from male neighbour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady began enjoying great treats ever since her neighbour moved in next door.

The happy lady revealed that the new neighbour informed her that he was the last born in his family and saw her like a sister.

