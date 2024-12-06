A beautiful Nigerian lady with three children has shared her excitement online as she finally gets set to get married

While sharing a video of herself and her husband, the young lady tackled everyone who had criticised her for being a 'baby mama'

Mixed reactions trailed her video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's emotional journey to marriage has sparked a mix of reactions on social media.

The young mother of three had faced criticism and ridicule for her situation, with many labeling her a "baby mama."

Mum of 3 proudly poses with husband Photo credit: @styledbylucy1/TikTok.

'Baby mama' set to wed heartthrob

Fortunately, she has now silenced her detractors by announcing her upcoming wedding to the love of her life.

The lady, known as @styledbylucy1 on TikTok, shared a touching video expressing her joy and gratitude.

In the clip, she proudly displayed her partner, the father of her children, as they prepared to tie the knot.

In her words:

"After 9 years and after three kids, God made it happen. Where are my mockers? I am now wife officially not baby mama like you called me. Be my guest December 15."

Reactions as mum of 3 announces wedding

The news sparked lots of comments on TikTok, with some users offering congratulatory messages and support.

Others, however, were more sceptical, questioning the timing and circumstances of the wedding announcement.

@zaz025 said:

"Some of una don abort 3 and the no still marry una so who loose why not be happy for her some of una no go even see husband but still here bashing her."

@Queen Esohe said:

"Una wey dey say it can never be una portion, una never even know if una get womb to born after marriage ooo, girls with small mindset."

@benfrance said:

"People wey call you baby mama no too do mistake oo, but we listen, we don’t judge."

@mummyKE8 said:

"Congratulations dear but to odas no try dis cos sometimes na 50/50,am happy it worked for her enjoy ur home."

@BIG LOVETH said:

"Just like me going to 13 years now with 3 kids but him never get me ring so hope still dey."

@Rejoice Nnamani said:

"Did my traditional tho but no white yet with a baby ,very soon with the work I and hubby is putting in our wedding go shake town na long life we Dey pray for."

@Everythingbyvee added:

"Y’all saying it can’t be your portion make una dey play. Normally no one wishes for such but life happens. It takes the grace of God and both couples to work towards this. God help everyone."

