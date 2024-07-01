Ever since her neighbour moved in next door, a lady said he has been giving her random gifts and showcased them online

The excited lady said the new neighbour told her he is the last born in his family and sees her like a sister

Internet users, however, did not see his gesture as mere acts of kindness and predicted the end point of his actions

A young lady has taken to social media to show off the gifts she has been getting from her new neighbour.

@fayibaby said he sees her like his sister he never had.

She said her new neighbour is the last born in his family. Photo Credit: @fayibaby

Source: TikTok

@fayibaby revealed he told her he has four brothers and is the last born. She wrote:

"According to him, he has four brothers and he is the last born so he sees me like his sister that he never had."

The items include a carton of caprisonne, snacks, ice cream and biscuits.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the lady's neighbour's gifts

calidad.ng said:

"My neighbor own na to come Dey beg me for evrything, na only my life e never beg me for."

Rissa said:

"I no Dey ever this type, it’s the ones that always want to eat what I cook that I’d be seeing."

esther_amaka11 said:

"He don de sow seed for your hand now ooh.

"No deny am harvest."

Ammie said:

"To see Enugu guy wey no dey stingy na by connection."

ajokecakesnevents8 said:

"No be dis my own neighbour na to Dey knacking noise disturb me d Yeye boy sabi."

fildah20 said:

"In the next three years !!

"Ur post go carry we started off as close friends!!

"Next thing wedding gown !!

"Congrats in advance ML."

Splendor said:

"We started off as close friends… somehow u turned into my girl friend."

Source: Legit.ng