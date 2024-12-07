A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after her oyinbo man arrived to start their wedding plans

In a heartwarming video, they performed their introduction ceremony amid cheers and happiness from guests

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate the couple in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's joy overflowed as she took to social media to share the exciting news of her upcoming wedding.

The lady's partner, a foreign national, had arrived in Nigeria to initiate their wedding plans, and the couple wasted no time in hosting their introduction ceremony.

Interracial couple holds introduction ceremony

The ceremony, which was shared on TikTok by @priscilliajerome, was a jubilant celebration attended by friends and family.

In the clip, the couple felt fulfilled and happy as their loved ones cheered and applauded around them.

Her mother was seen in the video dancing with so much energy and happiness over her daughter's blossoming love life.

The lady's decision to share her special moment on social media was also motivated by a desire to prove her critics wrong.

She had faced ridicule and scorn from some individuals who had doubted her ability to find a life partner due to her fashion choices.

"Introduction done and dusted. They said no one will marry me because I snap with underwear. I don use am get husband o," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady gets set to marry oyinbo man

As the video of the introduction ceremony continued to circulate on TikTok, it attracted a flood of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from social media users.

@Jasminelovy21 said:

"As I see oyinbo nah once I understand why mama dey dance nah."

@OMA said:

'There’s supposed to be happiness cause e no easy to have Jesus as son inlaw."

@Zephyr (chima) said:

"Pantt girl don first well dress girls find hubby, this world type style dey unfair. Congratulations to you Priscilla."

@Anita Williams said:

"The mama dey happy say she go travel out of the country for omugwo."

@Stacy said:

'Hmm see una life. Abeg where is that oyibo family members. But if na our brothers una go tell d man say d introduction no fit hold without him bringing his family members."

@Starrrrrr gurl said:

"Why mama no go happy like that ? Na Jesus brother her daughter wan marry."

@MiraGoldPinky added:

"My problem now is dat dis my mom dance and she also has dis dress and my own introduction is coming soon."

Watch the video below:

Lady holds introduction in grand style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was so energetic and full of excitement on her introduction day.

In a video, she happily revealed the amazing preparations that were already being put in place for the grand occasion.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

