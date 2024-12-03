A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her coursemates participating in the trending ‘no bag day’ challenge

Instead of carrying bags to school, the funny students used stoves, fans, sacks, kettles, and other humorous items

Social media users who came across the video were left in stitches as they reacted to the students’ creativity

A group of Nigerian students in the public administration department participated in the viral “no bag day” challenge, and their creativity elicited reactions.

The challenge involved finding alternative ways to carry their books, bringing out the students’ ingenuity and humour.

Students take kettle and stove to school

In the hilarious video shared on TikTok by @_big_bella2, the students were seen in school without bags.

Instead, they carried their books and other materials in kettles, stoves, fans, cartons, and other unexpected items.

The video captured the students’ creativity as they went about their day, with their makeshift bags drawing funny reactions from onlookers.

The video caption read:

"POV: Your coursemates did the no bag day challenge."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as students participate in No Bag Day challenge

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, with many viewers praising the students’ creativity and sense of humour.

@OBA NICHO said:

"So that my neighbor later carry my stove."

@Aso said:

"You will think is funny until you are going home alone."

@CEASER FC said:

"You those people with fan cover, kettle,stove leave the trend for them,they won."

@khadeejah said:

"That girl wey carry fan took it personal."

@Big_Khloe said:

"Shay na people serious boyfriend and girlfriend be all this ones."

