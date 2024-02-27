A man who came home from work and tried to make food for himself nearly got into trouble as he slept off

Bishop Bisa said he forgot that he had placed beans on fire and fell into a deep sleep, only to wake up in the morning

The man shared images online, showing that the water in the beans dried up and the food burnt completely and turned into dark coal

An unmarried man who put food on fire forgot it and slept at night.

It all started when the man, Bishop Bisa, came back from work and decided to prepare something for himself.

The man woke up in the morning to a burnt pot of beans. Photo credit: X/@bishop_bisa.

Source: Twitter

He said he placed a pot of beans on his hot plate and decided to rest a little. That was how he slept off and woke up in the morning.

The beans burnt beyond recognition in the pot. Images of the pot he posted on X have stirred many reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bishop wrote:

"Man, you won't believe how God saved me last night. I got home exhausted, decided to pre-cook beans on my hot plate, and then I knocked out. I just remembered now that I left something on the fire and rushed into the kitchen. They seized power at 5am. Na Bachelor life, I blame."

See the post below:

Reactions as man forgets beans on fire

@eniturn said:

"You can still eat this, just small Jik and baking soda with agege bread."

@HerRoyally said:

"You can still rinse and recook bro. Rinse thoroughly. Transfer it to another pot. Pour enough enough. If you have acid at home you can add it. Remove the water after 15 minutes. Put salt and stir. Your beans is ready."

@Oma_GuGu remarked:

"The same thing happened to me. Gas wey I dey manage."

@lenxi7 said:

"Oh my! Sorry about that. Mine was boiling water i left on the gas over the night. I woke up to smoke all over the house."

Wife demands for burnt food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his uncle's humorous experience with his pregnant wife, who had bizarre cravings.

Some of the unusual foods she requested included burnt jollof rice and out-of-season walnuts.

Reacting to the hilarious video, a Nigerian man told Legit.ng that he once contemplated running away during his wife's pregnancy period.

Source: Legit.ng