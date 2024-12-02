A Nigerian female student went viral after she said she’d choose a first class over 100 million dollars

In the viral video, she was asked to choose between both options, and she stated why she’d go for first class

Many who came across the video gave their reactions to the lady’s reason and shared their thoughts

A Nigerian female student explained why she’d prefer to graduate with a first class than get 100 million dollars.

In a viral video, an interviewer asked the student to choose between a first class and 100 million dollars.

In the video shared by @opy_luxury, the student chose a first class and gave her reasons.

She said she would finish the 100 million dollars one day, but her first-class degree would get her a well-paying job.

The student said:

“100 million dollars, I’ll finish it one day. But if I get a good job with a first class, I can make lots of money more than the 100 million dollars.”

Reaction as student chooses first class over 100 million dollars

@Lanchez said:

"100m$ all my family dey drop out."

@Ibzoo black said:

"Werey say she go spend 170 billion naira finish."

@Maxwell_london said:

"$100m can employ frist class anytime any day."

@Omobolaji said:

"You are schooling doesn’t mean you escape illiteracy."

@Cynthii said:

"This one go dey close book for exam."

@Movies clips said:

"Me self wey get first class go tear my certificate collect $100m."

