A Nigerian lady celebrated herself after she bagged a degree from Tai SOlarin University of Education

She shared pictures from her convocation photoshoot session as she said what her degree meant to her

Many who came across the post celebrated the mum and applauded the lady for her academic achievement

A lady could not hold her joy as she celebrated her graduation from Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED).

She said her degree was not just a piece of paper but a symbol of dedication and perseverance.

Lady shares inspiring story as she graduates from TASUED. Photo: @temmyconceptsandsurprise

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @temmyconceptsandsurprise, the lady shared photos from her graduation shoot ahead of her school’s convocation ceremony.

She narrated her experience and said how proud she was of her accomplishments.

The lady said:

“I’ve grown,learned,worked hard,evolved and earned this moment.My degree is not just a piece of paper,it’s a symbol of perseverance and dedication.Proud of the person I’ve become. Congratulations to you TEMILADE.”

Reactions as TASUED graduate celebrates her degree

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@otunbajustice said:

"Congratulations mama. I'll graduate in this school called tasued in with my set. inbtw where your tent dey?"

@Lizzy said:

"Na Tasued get TikTok today as everybody Dey do convocation."

@__ADË __SØYÊ__ said:

"Congrats sis ,sis wey ur tent dey make we land for ur side Tomorrow."

@INI said:

"Proud of you my sweetheart."

@My Meeeeee said:

"Congratulations our senior. where tent Dey?"

Read more related stories on University graduates

First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA

In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.

She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best-graduating student in the school.

Many who saw the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share the secrets of her success with them.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng