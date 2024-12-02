Nigerian billionaire Aliko Mohammad Dangote trended online over the weekend after a video showed off his dance moves

The CEO of the owner of Dangote Refinery and Dangote Cement was spotted at a party as he danced among his peers

In the trending video singer, Teni’s song was playing where his name was mentioned and veteran singer Charly Boy reacted to it

On the afternoon of December 2024, a video of Nigerian billionaire Aliko Mohammad Dangote dancing at an event went viral.

It was a rare experience, as many people had never seen a Dangote dance before.

The socialite danced to Teni's song, 'Case', which also has his name. In the viral clip, Dangote moved his body in different directions making fans and netizens cheer him including veteran singer Charly Boy.

In a tweet made by the Ninja bike hitmaker, he wrote:

“All work and no play....Makes Dangote a dull man…”

Reactions trail Dangote’s video

@Eboh01:

"I hope all those people propagating religious hate, and feeling like “assistant god” can now see that, there major problem is poverty and not religious awakening. I pray that you have sense to work hard, defect poverty and help ur family."

@facingrealiti:

"If una notice for this video there is no short women… Does it mean rich men and tall women are 5&6 knowing fully well short women are problematic."

@Godreigns01:

"The idea of Haram in the north is directly proportional to poverty. The richer they get the lower the idea. When person no see food chop na him fasting de holy pass."

@JamesTh35494517:

"Just the simplicity tells it all but those who makes there 1st million want to wear air jordan,patek Phillips."

@jekwedike:

"His lady got CLASS! Very reserved and cultured. Every sway is worth $10 billion. Just class. Made me respect Dangote more."

@sauce01111:

"Very needed. As he der dance he still der calculate his steps."

