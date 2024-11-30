A successful Nigerian woman, who is based in the United States of America, has revealed a bunch of reasons why she is not sure she would relocate back home

The woman recounted how a defective Nigerian healthcare system caused her mother's death back home

She weighs in on the Japa syndrome and offers advice to many young citizens seeking greener pastures in European countries

A Benin-born Nigerian woman based in the United States, Lydia Aguebor, has shared her reasons for not seeing herself returning to Nigeria anytime soon.

Lydia, 53, relocated to the US in 2005 after completing her law degree in Nigeria. Before her relocation, she had visited the country multiple times and had promised herself she would move there one day.

Mrs Aguebor started in Dallas before relocating to Houston, where she is now settled. Image: IG/Lydiaaguebor

She revealed that life in the US was not initially glamorous, as she started out working as a cashier in a fast-food outlet despite holding a college degree. She recounted how she faced rejection for many menial jobs due to being overqualified and had to trim her résumé to fit into the available roles.

Driven by the urgency of paying bills and the struggle for survival, Lydia took up the cashier job while strategizing how to build her career. Eventually, she launched a legal institution to assist immigrants like herself in filing documents to secure stable status in the United States.

The business, which began in her living room, grew through referrals from satisfied clients, prompting her to move operations to a larger space to accommodate the increasing demand.

"Nigerian hospital killed my mom" - Lydia Aguebor

When asked if she plans to return to Nigeria, Lydia expressed her lack of confidence in the Nigerian system, particularly its healthcare sector. She recounted the traumatic loss of her mother, which she attributed to negligence of duty by a Nigerian healthcare provider.

According to Lydia, oxygen was removed from her mother during a transfer to another hospital, a decision she believes caused her mother’s premature death.

She lamented that her mother could have lived longer if she had not been deprived of ventilation services.

