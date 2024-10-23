A woman living in the United Kingdom has shared the moment her mother arrived overseas to see her family

In the heartwarming video, the woman expressed herp overwhelming joy after her mother arrived at the airport

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app took turns to react to the lovely reunion

A touching video capturing the emotional reunion between a UK-based woman and her mother has melted hearts online.

The clip showed the woman's overwhelming joy as she welcomed her beautiful mother at the airport.

Nigerian woman brings mum over to UK Photo credit: @richierichiemama/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman excitedly brings mum to UK

Posted by @richierichiemama on TikTok, the clip captured the mother laden with luggage as she marked the beginning of her stay with her daughter's family.

Richiemama's excitement was evident as she introduced her mother to the camera, seeking validation on their resemblance.

"My mother is here guys. Happy days. That's my mother. Say hi. Look at my mother? Do we look alike? My mum said we look alike but I don't think so," she said in the video.

Reactions as woman brings mum to UK

TikTok users who stumbled upon the video couldn't help but share in the woman's excitement.

Many flooded the comments section with warm wishes, congratulatory messages, and endearing remarks about the special bond between mothers and daughters.

@Tsofi house said:

"Melody knows she’s about to get that Extra extra pampering, I’m sorry for Richie mama, we will be singing as e dey pain you, e dey sweet us for you."

@Zii braids stated:

"You guys, did you see Melody jumping? She dey happy."

@itsnotthatdeep12345 said:

"God bless you I love the relationship between you all. Mum is beautiful."

@ faveritechoice22 commented:

"Mummy Richie God bless u ma this is one of the best thing a child can do for his her mother keep it up ma the sky is your limit."

@Gracey added:

"Awwww! You look like her! I’m so happy for you! Cherish her!!! You are so blessed!"

Watch the video below:

Lady relocates parents to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after two years apart, a young Nigerian lady living in the UK joyfully reunited with her parents at the airport.

Overcome with excitement, she ran to embrace them one by one, capturing the heartwarming moment on camera.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng