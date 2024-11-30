A lady, her husband and her children have been asked to leave the UK after their visas were revoked

Esther Kondu got a job as a health worker and relocated to the UK alongside her husband, Osei and three children

The company which gave Esther the job would later lose their license to sponsor staff to the UK, making the family lose their visas

A man and his family are on the verge of being deported from the UK after they lost their visas.

The UK Home Office revoked the licence of the company that employed Esther Kondu and sponsored her visa as a healthcare worker.

The family's UK visa was revoked. Photo credit: BBC and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Esther Kondu moved to the UK in 2022 with her husband and children.

She was to work as a health care worker, but the job did not materialise because her employer lost its visa sponsorship licence.

Couple told to leave UK after visas were revoked

After she and her family lost their visas, they were told to pay an additional £2,755 (N5.9 million) for replacement visas.

Esther was given 60 days to find a new UK visa sponsor and to pay for the replacement visa.

She was only able to pay £551 (N117,000) for her own replace ment visa, and could not afford the ones for her children and husband.

The family later paid the remaining visa fees late, but the UK Home Office rejected their payment.

Her husband, Osei, said:

"It's really been tough. It's been hell. We came in the country and within one year the sponsor's licence has been revoked, through no fault of our own, so we think the fee should have been waived."

Esther and her husband have been asked to return to Ghana with their children immediately.

Back in Ghana, Esther and her husband were teachers. They left their jobs to search for a better life.

According to the BBC, the couple is receiving help from Clement Mensah, an immigration lawyer handling the case for free.

Esther said she was shocked when the news of the revocation reached her.

She said:

"It was frightening, I didn't know what to do, I was shocked."

