A young lady has shared her encounter with Nigerian filmmaker and actress Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, popularly known as Toyin Abraham

She met the 42-year-old celebrity at a beach and did not expect that the actress would kiss her skin

A short video captured the heartwarming moment between the lady and a free-spirited Toyin Abraham

An excited lady, @simplyenny28, was overjoyed to meet actress Toyin Abraham at a beach and made a video with her.

While she made the video, the actress unexpectedly kissed her skin, a move that thrilled the lady.

She was blown away by Toyin Abraham's action. Photo Credit: @simplyenny28

Source: TikTok

Reacting to Toyin Abraham's kiss, the lady said it made her lose her steeze. She wrote on TikTok:

"The fact that she kissed my skin i just had to lose my steeze."

The short clip has gone viral and amassed 50k views on the social media platform. People reacted to Toyin Abraham's kiss.

Watch her video below:

Lady's video with Toyin Abraham stirs reactions

francohappy said:

"Where is the beach?"

LONER ➿ said:

"Mummy ire and kissing."

Ha Kim said:

"But wait if na me you see nko."

Feb🫶<<<8>>>🌚❤️ said:

"If you con see me nkor."

..Ꭺ𝐝ė𝑘ű𝕟ₗε🥀🧸 said:

"No wash the place ooo."

sonia said:

"She’s very a nice person."

marybabe said:

"Toyin Abraham is one of the celebrity that is very humble."

Source: Legit.ng