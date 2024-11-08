Nigerian singer Davido recently showed love to one of his female fans on social media on her birthday

The fan, Queen Aeesha, had shared her birthday wish, and the 30BG boss granted her request to the surprise of many

Queen Aeesha’s next move after Davido’s response raised mixed reactions from many social media users

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido recently made one of his female fans, Queen Aeesha, happy on her birthday.

The music star’s fan, Queen Aeesha, turned a new age on November 5, 2024, and she took to her official X page to share what she wanted on her big day.

According to the young lady, she would like it very much if Davido and Arsenal Football Club wished her a happy birthday because she loves them.

Reactions as Davido grants female fan her birthday wish. Photos: @davido, @Queen_Aeesha / X

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“All I want for my birthday is a wish from Arsenal and Davido. @Arsenal and @davido I love youuuu ”

See her tweet below:

Davido grants fan her birthday wish

Shortly after Queen Aeesha shared her birthday wish online, Davido saw the post and reacted to it.

The music star, known for his generosity, wished Queen Aeesha a happy birthday. See Davido’s tweet below:

Fan makes picture frame of Davido’s message

Shortly after Davido granted his fan her wish by sending her a birthday message, Queen Aeesha updated other netizens.

The celebrant made a picture frame of Davido’s reply to her post. According to her, she did it because the biggest African musician wished her well. In her words:

“Framed because the biggest artist in Africa wished me a happy birthday.”

See the picture frame below:

Reactions as Davido grants fan her wish

The exchange between Davido and his lucky fan on her birthday stirred mixed reactions from other social media users. Read some of their comments below:

This tweep hoped for Davido to give the fan money:

Nnamdi said the fan had no shame:

Menah called it the best birthday gift:

Blaze of Lagos called it a big win:

David said the fan was lucky:

Oladoja said Wizkid can’t relate:

This tweep said Davido can’t be hated:

Batife described Davido as the man giving Wizkid and Burna sleepless nights:

Davido announces birthday concert

Meanwhile, the Nigerian singer has announced a birthday performance to celebrate himself.

The Afrobeats musician, who will be 32 on November 21, 2024, said on Instagram that he will hold a concert to honour his birthday this year, with Odumodublvck, Ecool, Mayorkun, and a slew of other artists in attendance.

The singer, who recently bought himself a 2024 Royce Rolls, shared his excitement over the birthday bash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng