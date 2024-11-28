Ify Okoye, Wife of Jude Okoye has appreciated God for her first daughter who will clock 10 very soon

In her post, she said that she has been crying all week because of how grown her baby had become

She recreated a childhood picture of mother and daughter and fans have been congratulating her

Jude Okoye's wife, Ify is over the moon that her first daughter, Emma Okoye will soon clock ten years.

The mother of three, who marked her wedding anniversary weeks ago, shared a short video and picture ahead of her daughter's birthday.

The ex-beauty queen recreated a childhood picture of herself and her child taken when she was a baby to celebrate her daughter.

Ify pens note to God

Also in her post, the happy woman who unfollowed her sister-in-law said that she had been crying all week because of the mercies of God over daughter in the last decade.

She gushed over her daughter Emma and said that the count-down to her birthday had started.

Ify Okoye appreciated God for her first child and called her beautiful Ada in the caption of her post.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Okoye's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the beauty queen. Here are some of the comments below:

@ogeifaith:

"Happy Birthday Princess Emma. Shine my baby, you are super Blessed."

@ekiogunbor:

"Omgggg."

@jagabeauty:

"Thank God for His mercies congratulations mummy, happy birthday Emma."

@theunidenticalduo:

"Happiest of birthdays princess."

@vienne0d:

"OMG, happy birthday."

@ogeifaith:

"This is so beautiful."

@guchinancy:

"So beautiful."

@thetorichika:

"I can’t concentrate give me all your skincare secrets because what you two are so beautiful."

@nnenys:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

@just_marabg4l:

"Mummy’s carbon copy."

@omegaxdreams:

"Gratitude!!! God has been faithful."

