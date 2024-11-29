A young lady shared an entertaining video as she celebrated her relocation from Nigeria to Canada

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada celebrated her latest achievement by sharing her experience.

She detailed her journey from when she received her visa to the successful relocation.

In a video shared by @mz_happi on TikTok, the lady detailed her journey by showing how she prepared for her relocation

Lady details her relocation journey to Canada

The lady informed her friends of her relocation and shared their reactions in the video.

Then she proceeded to make her hair and nails ahead of her travelling.

She also posted photos of herself at the airport and in the snow.

The video was captioned:

“Canada.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s relocation to Canada

@Lisa said:

"Lord I see what you're doing for others o. remember me also."

@Maame Gyamfuaah said:

"Congratulations dear. I’m next in Jesus name."

@user5145695649737 said:

"Congratulations l tap into your blessing in Jesus name amen."

@franklynhamid112 said:

"I tap in to your blessings."

@kimbinoelaibems52 said:

"I tap from your blessings dear. may I receive a positive feedback from the embassy. God help me."

@Marietta said:

"I’ll continue to congratulate people till it’s my time."

Lady in UK gets job that pays over N4.2m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom was excited after she got a job that pays over £2,000 (equivalent to N4.2million).

She shared an inspiring story about when she used to work as a support worker with less than 1,000 pounds as payment.

People who came across the inspiring story applauded her as they also shared their similar experiences.

