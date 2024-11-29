A Nigerian lady has shared a video of veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a rare video of Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia.

The lady had spotted the ace actor at an undisclosed restaurant, where he purchased some snacks.

Lady bumps into Osuofia at restaurant Photo credit: @nikkybeauty96/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reveals her observation about Osuofia

In the video shared on TikTok by @nikkybeauty96, Osuofia was being stared at by eyewitnesses as he went about his transaction.

The lady's caption accompanying the video was tinged with emotion, as she remarked on the actor's physical appearance, noting the visible effects of aging.

"Chai Osuofia is getting older o," she captioned the video.

Osuofia's humility and down-to-earth demeanour were however on full display, as he went about his business without intentionally trying to draw attention to himself.

Reactions as lady posts video of Osuofia

The video sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans on TikTok who fondly remembered Osuofia's iconic roles in Nollywood classics.

@Emerald reacted:

"Why e no go old? Una 2 na mate?"

@JumokeLuso said:

"This man that really made my childhood enjoyable. Always watch him on Sundays then."

@David Chidiebere Marizu stated:

"Baba de fear make person no jump on him. Celeb no easy ooo. Steeze 100/100."

@vreezy said:

"The man is looking sharp, he is really taking good care of himself, I like this."

@amyjetpearl_ said:

"Which one is chai again. Won’t he get old. Some of you make it look like growing old is a crime. We should be happy he’s aging gracefully."

@OgAkacomedy said:

"Omo to be celeb na another kpanaba oh, omo he no feel comfortable there, look at his step when going out."

@Esther_Ngozi said:

"I don’t understand are you not getting older too?"

@Wideflame said:

"Gentle comedian. I love this man and am wishing him more years in good health."

@brandonyontz8 commented:

"Do you think it’s easy for someone to be old?? Hmmm y’all don’t know that old age is a part of your blessing from god. Many of him mate don die but he’s still on earth it’s not easy oh."

@Kelvinho Nwamama added:

"Waiting we go call Tinubu? if u say this handsome strong young man is getting old."

Watch the video below:

Lady sees TikTok celebrity at market

Source: Legit.ng