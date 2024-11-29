Nigerian musician Burna Boy seems unperturbed by the allegations of facilitating his colleague Speed Darington’s rearrest

Legit.ng reported that the controversial rapper was detained on November 27 after a series of continuous insults at the African Giant hitmaker

While Akpi as he is fondly called by fans remains in police custody, Burna stepped out recently with some friends to have a nice time and has since caught the attention of many online

Nigerian international star Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has remained in the headlines since the rearrest of his colleague, Speed Darlington.

While fans and key industry figures have speculated that Burna Boy may be linked to Speed Darlington’s detention, the Grammy Award-winning artist has yet to comment on it.

A video from one of Burna Boy's recent night outings with friends surfaced online, showing him enjoying the moment, seemingly unaware of the controversy surrounding him.

During the hangout, the City Boy crooner wore a handcrafted t-shirt featuring the face of the late prominent human rights activist Malcolm X, which made him stand out in the crowd.

Burna was accompanied by some of his junior colleagues, including BNXN, Taves, Fola, and Yhemo Lee, who were also seen with him at the gathering.

@BrightFgHusladc:

Burna boy biggest stepper."

@John90767997536:

National head dy with men."

@ABDUL_3004:

"Happiness wan kpai Fola."

bigmd7g_:

"Highest Cappo."

kadeks_01:

"Pocolee dey there again. He no dey sleep at all."

imbeautiful97:

"African pride! Odogwu to the world."

@Strahancay69620:

"Strong name Malcom X."

@Official_Nzube:

"E remain make u post the color of boxers he's wearing."

Video of Speed Darlington having fun before rearrest

Legit.ng reported that a viral video surfaced online, purportedly showing the moment the controversial singer was arrested.

In the videos making the rounds online, Speedy flaunted his new mustard-coloured hair as he took selfies with his fans.

His recent song, Baby Oil, could be heard playing in the background. The social media post claimed that the re-arrest happened shortly after the jolly moment.

