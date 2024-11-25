A Nigerian lady has happily celebrated herself after hitting the highest CGPA in her department's history

A Nigerian lady, Hamzat Heba Oyindamola, has recorded a huge achievement in the academic annals of the University of Ilorin.

The brilliant young lady, a graduate of Biomedical Engineering, made history by emerging as the best graduating student in her department, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.91, the highest ever recorded in the department's history.

Heba Hamzat flaunts award from Unilorin

In her post, the proud graduate identified as HebaHamzat on X, shared the exciting news, accompanied by photos of herself donning her graduation regalia and holding an award plaque.

Her accomplishment was met with widespread applause from social media users who congratulated her on her outstanding achievement.

She captioned the post:

"Alhamdulillah! I graduated from UnilorinNGR last month. B.Eng Biomedical Engineering. 4.91/5.0 CGPA (Highest Ever Recorded in Department History). Best Graduating Student, Department of Biomedical Engineering."

Reactions trail CGPA of Unilorin student

Nigerians stormed the comments section to congratulate the brilliant girl.

Adelomo said:

"Congratulations my friend."

Engr Otuoze said:

"Congratulations Heba. Your journey through the University was a huge success both academically, socially and other necessary dimensions. Wishing you all the best always. Aameen."

Tyrus Dei said:

"Wow congratulations to you o. I dreamt of bagging first class but my brain said calm down."

Abdulrahman said:

"Congratulations Heba. Cheers to greater heights."

Aliyu said:

"Congratulations."

Ola Abdul added:

"This is so huge! Congratulations. Allahumma baarik."

Oth Saidat said:

"Congratulations."

